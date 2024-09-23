The five-time Supercars champion has been on the board of RACE since its inception in 2022, having played a role in bringing the ownership group together.

His involvement within the Supercars Board and Commission structures stretches back to 2009, the same year he joined the TV commentary team.

A statement confirming the sudden move pointed to a desire to avoid any conflict of interest during upcoming media rights negotiations.

The news follows persistent rumours of tension between Skaife and RACE chairman Barclay Nettlefold.

“Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Ltd (RACE), the owner of Australasia’s premier motorsport category, the Repco Supercars Championship, today confirmed that Mark Skaife OAM will step down from his position as a director of RACE and its Supercars subsidiaries, with the change set to take effect in the coming weeks,” read the statement.

“RACE is due to enter negotiations for the television media rights of the Repco Supercars Championship (and the Bathurst 12 Hour) in light of the expiry of the current deal with the Foxtel Group and Seven West Media at the end of 2025.

“Given his continuing role as the face of the Sport on Fox Sports Australia/Kayo, Mark Skaife OAM has decided to step down to remove any perception of conflicts during this important process.

“Mark’s work to date on the Board has been invaluable, with his stewardship of the Gen3 Project in particular creating the pathway for the recent announcement of Toyota’s entry into the Repco Supercars Championship from 2026.

“To this end, RACE will continue to utilise Mark’s expertise in an advisory role.”