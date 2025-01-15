Speedcafe understands the bridge run is scheduled for the Sunday prior to the February 21-23 season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The eye-catching sight of the cars crossing ‘the coat-hanger’ under police escort will form part of the official season launch and kick-off a week-long media blitz.

While details are still being worked through, it’s expected at least half-a-dozen leading cars and drivers will be part of the stunt.

Featured Videos

The cars will be taken from Sydney Motorsport Park to the harbourside on tilt trays, before being driven across the bridge and then parked up nearby for media duties.

Media activities are being planned for each day during race week as Supercars looks to make the most of starting its season in Sydney and clear of other major sporting codes.

It’ll be a busy week for drivers and teams which are set to tackle a full-field test day at SMP on the Wednesday ahead of the Friday-Sunday race meeting.

A fifth day of track action will take place on the Monday with some teams sticking around for a corporate ride day.

Drivers are also being summoned to Sydney in the week leading up to the Harbour Bridge run for Supercars’ annual content filming purposes.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge stunt will come 20 years after Mark Webber famously drove a Williams F1 car on the hallowed tarmac.

It won’t be a first for Supercars, though, with similar drives part of a six-car launch of the Sydney Olympic Park event in 2009 and Volvo’s V8 entry in 2014.

The 2025 Supercars season is the first being run to a new multi-stage format that culminates in a three-round Finals series.

Other major storylines include 2023 champion Brodie Kostecki’s move to Dick Johnson Racing and the resumption of the battle between reigning champion Will Brown and teammate Broc Feeney.