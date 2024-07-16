Tickford Racing's Cameron Waters, Grove Racing's Richie Stanaway, Brodie Kostecki of Erebus Motorsport, and Brad Jones Racing driver Andre Heimgartner will partake in the 30-minute session after Friday's practice.

It will be the second test for Supercars and Dunlop after the new tyre compound debuted at Queensland Raceway.

That test was conducted by Dick Johnson Racing driver Will Davison and Nick Percat for Matt Stone Racing where than 1000km of running on the tyre was completed.

Supercars' general manager of motorsport Tim Edwards said the test will give teams and category organisers a good understanding of the tyre on a high degradation circuit.

“We're working through a test plan with Dunlop, and it's great to get this opportunity to put some laps on the tyre in Sydney,” Edwards told Supercars.com.

“Dunlop have presented us with this development tyre for next year, and we're keen to explore it further. Obviously, Sydney Motorsport Park is one of the tougher tracks on tyres that we go to.

“Already, we have an understanding of the ultimate lap time difference between the development tyre and the current tyres. Now, it's about understanding how durable this tyre is.”

The four drivers were chosen for their extensive experience background.

Waters and Kostecki have recent NASCAR experience while Stanaway is familiar with sports cars and single-seaters.

“They've all driven different sorts of cars — particularly Brodie and Cam, they've had recent NASCAR tyre experience,” Edwards said.

“These drivers will be able to provide relevant tyre comparisons. Richie has got a huge amount of experience overseas with other tyres, and Andre's highly experienced in a range of cars.”