The shake-up of formats for 2025 has been extended to the second-tier which will return to Tasmania for the first time since 2018.

It was already confirmed that the main game will run a Top 10 Shootout on the Sunday in Launceston, with Supercars now announcing a single-lap dash for pole will feature in Super2 as well.

As the name suggests the Boost Mobile Top 5 Shootout will see the best five cars from regular qualifying duke it out for the Sunday pole over a single lap.

“Tasmania has some of the most passionate motorsport fans in the country, and we’re always looking for ways to bring them closer to the action,” said Supercars GM of Motorsport Tim Edwards.

“With a Boost Mobile Top 10 Shootout in Supercars and a Boost Mobile Top 5 Shootout in the Dunlop Super2 Series, fans at Symmons Plains will witness high-pressure, single-lap qualifying battles that will set the stage for Sunday’s races.

“It’s an exciting new element that will give drivers a chance to shine and add another layer of unpredictability to the weekend.

“We have two born and bred Tasmanian drivers in the Dunlop Super2 Series this year in Lochie Dalton and Campbell Logan so fans will be hoping local talent can shine in the Shootout ahead of Sunday’s race.”

Super2 will have two 40-minute practice sessions on Friday at Symmons Plains ahead of a single qualifying session on Saturday before the first 40-minute race on the same day.

Sunday will then see another qualifying session, the Top 5 Shootout, and then the second 40-minute race.