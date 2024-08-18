Randle led Tickford Racing teammate Cameron Waters in the Monster Energy-backed entry to set up an all-Ford front row for Sunday afternoon's race.

Tradie Racing's David Reynolds will start third alongside Supercars points leader Will Brown of Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Race 17 winner Nick Percat (Bendix Racing) was an early exit after opting not to run new tyres in the first leg of qualifying. The Matt Stone Racing driver will start last as a result.

Percat was joined by James Courtney (Snowy River Racing), Macauley Jones (PizzaHut Racing), and Mark Winterbottom (Cub Cadet Racing) in failing to progress to the second leg.

Shell V-Power Racing team duo Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale both failed to make it through to the third leg, qualifying only 15th and 17th respectively.

Brown's nearest title rival Chaz Mostert will start 11th after narrowly missing the cut. The Mobil1 Optus Racing driver blamed “gamesmanship” for failing to make it through.

“I wish I was in the car but that's the way it goes sometimes,” he said at the end of Q2.

“A lot of gamesmanship in that one. Very interesting.

“It's just so dangerous. If someone else was out of sequence and you're around on a goat track here… no one went a the go point.

“It's not like we could even in the pack there decide to pass those guys because, to be honest, they're probably not even looking in the mirror anyway just going at 30 km/h.

“I'm more worried if someone comes at the back of the train and finds someone if they're out of sequence. I think it's pretty crap.”

At the end of the first run in Q3, it was Brown on a 50.775s who led teammate Broc Feeney, Thomas Randle, Cameron Hill, David Reynolds, Cameron Waters, Jack Le Brocq, Tim Slade, Brodie Kostecki, and Bryce Fullwood.

Reynolds went to the top momentarily before Brown dropped him back to second. They were both pipped by Randle who was followed by teammate Waters.

All but the Tickford Racing duo fired another shot but none could beat them. In the end, Randle headed Waters with Reynolds and Brown third and fourth respectively.

Le Brocq was fifth while the top 10 was rounded out by Fullwood, Feeney, Kostecki, Hill, and Slade.

Results: NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint, Race 18 Qualifying