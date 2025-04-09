The Taupo circuit features a tight and twisty infield in Sector 1 before opening up with a series of sweeping left- and right-handers in Sector 2. Sector 3 is highlighted by a long straight into a high-speed chicane.

It’s that first sector where Brown believes there could be plenty of traditional touring car-style, door-to-door racing.

Last year, Brown and his Red Bull Ampol Racing teammate Broc Feeney engaged in an epic battle over the Race 8 win, which was noteworthy for the extended nose-to-tail rubbing.

“I think the smaller track will mean more argy-bargy style racing,” said Brown.

“There’s less road to put your car on and make moves, which makes for tough racing regardless.

“I’m looking forward to that again, but we don’t really know until we get there. It’s a slower track so I think everyone will get their shoulders out to try and get past.”

Taupo Motorsport Park is characterised by its abrasive slurry hot mix seal.

There are several different track surfaces with parts of the course newer than others.

Soft and Super Soft tyres are to be used over the course of the weekend.

Although Sydney Motorsport Park is considered one of the worst circuits for tyre degradation, Feeney puts Taupo Motorsport Park at the top of his list.

“It’s a very hectic and full-on track,” said Feeney.

“Driving one lap around there is very high intensity. It’s an exciting race because of that.

“It’s probably our highest level of degradation for tyres throughout the full season and throws a lot of challenges at you.”

“I think the racing is generated a lot by the tyre degradation in Taupo and I think we’ll see that once again this year.

“Looking at the track, you’d think it’s nearly impossible to pass, but the tyre degradation is so huge there that it just makes so many opportunities.

“So, I think everyone’s going to be driving at a lesser intensity than they were in Melbourne, but there’s still going to be some great racing.

“To be honest, I hope we get a wet race as well, like we did last year. It’s always exciting. New Zealand’s always pretty up and down in the weather, so we’ll see what we get.

“I’m looking forward to getting back over there and just enjoying the weekend.”

The race wins in 2024 were split between Brown and Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner.

Consistency was the name of the game for Brown last year. He finished on the podium in every round and hopes to continue that trend – albeit, with more wins.

“I’m always aiming for race wins,” said Brown.

“At the end of the day, everyone that goes out there wants to win a race, and although I’m very consistent at getting podiums, I want to win more races.

“But it’s hard to always put your finger on what you have to do to do that, ever since I jumped in a car. It’s just trying to find little bits and pieces and the one percenter’s to help us win.”