Toyota announced last month that it’ll join Supercars with its Supra model, signing Walkinshaw Andretti United as its homologation team.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Toyota’s Supercars entry

The brand has declared it wants “at least four” Supras on the 2026 grid, outlining plans to investigate options for a second team midway through next year.

Featured Videos

Regardless, Team 18 is being strongly linked to the program, with suggestions that the process will be a formality.

Schwerkolt’s Waverley Forklifts business is a major customer of Toyota Material Handling, which has sponsored Team 18 for 10 years.

“I’d look at it for sure,” Schwerkolt said when asked if he is interested in the Toyota deal.

“Obviously, I’ve got a relationship with Toyota and all of that sort of stuff, but I think they’re going to go through a tender process, see what happens and we’ll see where it goes.”

Team 18 currently fields a pair of Chevrolet Camaros for David Reynolds, 39, and Mark Winterbottom, 43.

The latter is set to be replaced next season by Anton De Pasquale, 29, who has made way for Brodie Kostecki at Dick Johnson Racing.

Asked about the impending change, Schwerkolt praised De Pasquale while emphasising that Winterbottom is reaching the end of his career.

“He’s quick, speedy and it was something that we can progress through for a few years down the track,” said Schwerkolt of De Pasquale.

“Mark has been an incredible ambassador for us, and he’s been great for the team, but it’s time to move on at some stage.

“Dave is not young either, he’s still got a few years left but Mark is right at the end of his career, so it was time to look for something a bit more youthful.”

Winterbottom had expected to stay on at Team 18, telling Speedcafe at Sandown that he thought a deal was done before being informed of De Pasquale’s signing.

It’s understood that Team 18 had offered the driver a three-year deal that included just one more full-time season before becoming a co-driver, while Winterbottom wanted two full-time seasons.

Winterbottom is currently being linked to a full-time lifeline at Brad Jones Racing.