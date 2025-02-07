The VE Commodore was taken from a storage facility at the team’s Mount Waverley, Melbourne, headquarters on Australia Day.

Team 18 has now released video footage and images of the theft, alongside the following statement.

“Vision shows the thieves arriving in a truck at approximately 6:45am on Sunday morning, 26 January, before they break in through the side door of the team’s storage factory,” it read.

“The pit stop car is then seen being driven out of the warehouse, followed by the truck. The front gates of the complex were broken off the rails during the robbery.

“The team is appealing to anyone that has any further information to contact info@team18.com.au.

“Any information which leads to the recovery of this vehicle will result in a reward.”

Supercars teams typically use road cars fitted with relevant Supercars components to practice pit stops at their workshops between races.

The Team 18 car is fitted with Supercar tyres, a spike and fuel insert and is plastered with Team 18 stickers and large race numbers on the doors.

Watch the footage released by Team 18 below