The demonstration runs will come as part of the fourth round of the Repco NextGen NZ Championship at the Invercargill circuit.

The two cars are a Triple Eight Camaro, owned by Tony Quinn, and the Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang that Ryan Wood campaigned in 2025.

Both cars are now based in New Zealand, with the Camaro having been driven by Racing Bulls F1 drivers Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson in demos.

Wood will jump back into his former Mustang at Teretonga while Quinn will drive the Camaro.

There will be passengers in both cars with fans giving themselves a chance to score a ride if they pre-purchase tickets to the event via the NextGen website.

The Supercars will also be in action during the 70th running of the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands the following weekend.