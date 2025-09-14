Scaffidi returned home to Melbourne on Saturday night for family reasons and his role at the track has been taken by WAU’s team principal, Carl Faux.

Faux has held the team principal position since late 2023 but is an engineer by trade and was recruited to the team in 2018 to head up its technical operations.

Mostert/Coulthard will start this afternoon’s race from 10th on the grid after Mostert was slapped with a two-place grid penalty for impeding Richie Stanaway in qualifying.

The #25 Mustang will share the fifth row with the sister #2 Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda entry after a mistake from Wood sent the #2 Ford off the road in the Top 10 Shootout.

WAU enjoyed a positive start to Sunday’s track action with the #2 and #25 cars first and fourth respectively at the end of a 20-minute warm-up session.