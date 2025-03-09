Randle has returned to his open-wheel roots at the famous historic event, initially driving a March F2 car before an engine issue forced him over to a Formula Holden.

The Tickford Supercars ace enjoyed a solid Saturday with a charge from last to fifth in the first race before finishing second in the second race.

Neither result was quite as memorable as the cool-down lap after the first race.

That was when he encountered one of the many wallabies native to Phillip Island.

“On the cool down lap I was waving to the fans and the officials and all of a sudden between the exit of Siberia and Hayshed I just spotted a wallaby and did a quick jink to the left and managed to miss it,” said Randle.

“Seemed like they were on a mission to cross the track though!

“Normally you’re having close calls with the Cape Barren Geese around the track, not wallabies! But I’m glad to report no wallabies were harmed!”

Randle also explained the unexpected car swap.

“We were originally driving in a March 722 F2 car, qualified on pole then had an engine issue that seemed terminal,” he said.

“So James Crozier, who dad does work for, said, ‘why don’t you grab my Ralt RT21 Formula Holden?’.

“So Dad and the boys went back to the workshop and did a car swap, prepped it [Saturday] morning and we went from last to fifth in the first race, before the second in the second race.”

The Phillip Island Classic continues today.