Cam Waters and Thomas Randle scored the squad’s first 1-2 in seven years with a dominant performance in the 250km race.

While the results stand, the team is $3000 and 60 teams’ championship points lighter for placing its wheels in the wrong spots during pitstops for both cars.

Dick Johnson Racing has also copped punishment – $1500 and 30 teams’ championship points – for the same infringement on one of its entries, the #17 of Will Davison.

Motorsport Australia informs that investigations into potential breaches for the cars of Ryan Wood, Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale are ongoing.

See below for the full stewards update

Motorsport Australia received a protest from Grove Racing following Race 21 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

A Stewards’ Hearing was held on Saturday evening at 6.45pm. The matter heard involved Cars 55, 6 and 17 which were alleged to have committed pit lane operational breaches.

These breaches involved incorrect wheel placement during the relevant pit stops.

Wheels are required to be placed between the axle centre lines of the car during a pitstop and it was found that these teams did not comply. (As per Rule D11.1.3.3 a).

The Stewards upheld the protest and issued a monetary penalty of $1500 and 30 Teams’ Championship Points penalty to each of Cars 55, 6 and 17.

A full Stewards’ decision will be made available on Sunday.

Motorsport Australia and Supercars are also investigating Cars 2, 25 and 11 for possible similar breaches after a referral from Supercars with an update to follow on Sunday.