The 22-year-old will join Thomas Randle in the team’s Castrol-backed entry, replacing James Moffat.

As reported by Speedcafe this morning, Goodall is among a contingent of co-drivers on hand for today’s pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

A Tickford statement also confirmed Mark Winterbottom’s ongoing role as co-driver to Cam Waters and mentor to the Tickford Super2 team.

“It is fantastic to have two co-drivers who are integral to Tickford Racing contest the 2026 Ryco Enduro Cup,” said Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“As we prepare for the Ryco Enduro Cup we feel we have selected the best lineup to head into the two-race series.

“Overall, we have four drivers who are very much part of the Tickford Racing family and have the collective buy-in for the teams goal’s in 2026.

“For Reuben, we feel like the time is right to provide him the opportunity to step up to a main game co-drive.

“His development over the past two years in the Dunlop Series has been key for him being ready for this occasion.”

Goodall joined Tickford last year following a rookie Super2 campaign in 2024 with Gomersall Motorsport.

“To be given the opportunity for my first Supercars co-drive is incredibly exciting and to do it with Tickford is just that much better,” he said.

“It’s still very early in my racing career but I feel like last year’s Dunlop Series was a huge jump in my development and race craft.

“I can’t thank the team and Thomas for providing me this opportunity to tackle this year’s Ryco Enduro Cup.

“Additionally, all of my supporters and family who have been behind me since day one, this is thanks to them and their belief in me.

“My focus now is on executing a strong Dunlop Series campaign up to the enduro races and I cannot wait to be on the grid Sunday morning at Mount Panorama.”