The Ford team confirmed today that both Cam Waters and Thomas Randle have signed fresh two-year deals that will keep them off the market for the next two campaigns.

There is also an additional one-year option on both deals.

Confirmation of the new deals follows informed speculation that General Motors made a play to lure Waters over the manufacturer divide.

“This is a massive moment for Tickford,” said CEO Simon Brookhouse.

“Locking in Cam and Thomas for the next two seasons gives us consistency, leadership, and talent behind the wheel.

“Both drivers are integral to our performance strategy, and their commitment reinforces the direction we’re heading as a team.

“To keep this formidable driving combination together for the next two years places our team in a position of strength to have a two-fold attack at winning both the drivers’ and teams’ championships.”

According to Waters, there is unfinished business with a team he’s been with as a Supercars full-timer since 2016.

“Tickford has been home for a long time, and I’m stoked to lock in the next phase of my career,” he said.

“We’ve got unfinished business and I’m ready to keep pushing for wins and the championship.

“I’ve got an amazing team around me and to be working with them and Tom for another two seasons will be great, we’ve got a strong dynamic and I’m looking forward to the next few years.”

Randle is also looking to build on his long association with the squad.

“I am super excited to be announcing today that I am re-signing with Tickford for 2026 and 2027,” he said.

“Tickford is where I got my start not only in Super2 but also in the Supercars Championship. We have done some pretty cool things in the last few years, had some great results together and I can’t wait to continue this journey with Cam alongside me as well.

“We’ve known each other for such a long time and had some pretty cool moments on and off the track together, I am looking forward to seeing what’s in store for the both of us in the future with Tickford Racing.”