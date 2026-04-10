Rafał Pokora-Lewandowski is on the ground with the Ford Supercars squad at Taupo this weekend in what is currently defined as a data engineer role.

The Poland native arrives off the back of a successful career in Europe, which included a long stint working for Toyota on its factory motorsport program.

During his time with Toyota he oversaw two Le Mans wins with Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima in 2018 and 2019.

Pokora-Lewandowski’s arrival at Tickford is timely thanks to a last-minute personnel curveball that was thrown at the team this week when technical director Brad Wischusen was unable to travel to New Zealand due to personal reasons.

Wischusen will offer remote support across the weekend, while Pokora-Lewandowski adds another pair of hands at the event.

Advertisements

“We’ve introduced a new performance engineer in Rafal, so that’s a good test for us,” explained Tickford Racing CEO Simon Brookhouse.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

“Unfortunately Brad Wischusen is not here this weekend, his wife’s got some medical issues, he’s had to stay home.

“We might have our challenges there, but no doubt [Wischusen] will be online back home when we need him.”

Wischusen is expected to return to the paddock for next weekend’s Christchurch Super440.