Ben Gomersall and Campbell Logan have joined the squad this year from Triple Eight and Walkinshaw respectively.

Both carry over their major backing from last year but are now sporting brighter colours – Gomersall’s Unit-backed Mustang in orange and Logan’s Arteva-supported entry in pink.

Tickford will again run four Mustangs in the series this year with Reuben Goodall and Nash Morris continuing in the line-up.

A host of Super2 Series cars are on track testing this week ahead of the season opener at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22.

Supercars has received 20 entries for Round 1, just three less than that which contested the final round in Adelaide last year.

That’s despite the withdrawal of key teams Triple Eight, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Kelly Racing and Image Racing/Erebus Academy.

Additions include Matt Stone Racing and its Alice Buckley Motorsport satellite entry and a second Blanchard Racing Team car.

Matt Chahda Motorsport and Masterston Motorsport are meanwhile returning, with the former having leased the two Walkinshaw ZB Commodores.

Chahda will drive one of the two Holdens, while Porsche graduate Hamish Fitzsimmons is set to steer the ex-Tickford Masterton Mustang.

Eggleston Motorsport is yet to confirm drivers for any of its four entries, although Elliot Cleary, Cody Burcher and Bradi Owen are all expected to return.