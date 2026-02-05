The size of the field for the new season had been under question following the withdrawal of squads including Triple Eight, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Kelly Racing.
However, a field of 20 – should they all make the grid – would fall just three short of that received for the 2025 finale in Adelaide.
Additions include series returnees Matt Stone Racing and satellite operation Alice Buckley Motorsport, fielding Triple Eight-built Commodores.
Also revealed this week, the Blanchard Racing Team has expanded to two cars through the lease of a Tickford-built Mustang last seen with AIM Motorsport.
In addition to already announced entries, Supercars has confirmed Eggleston Motorsport (four), Matt Chahda Motorsport (two) and Masterton Motorsport (one) have all lodged entries.
Eggleston fielded five cars last year, while Chandas sat out the season and the Masterton Mustang was only seen at Bathurst.
Missing from the 2026 Sydney entries is Image Racing, which had been a mainstay of the series and in recent years fielded Erebus Academy drivers.
2026 Super2 Series field
Tickford Autosport
Reuben Goodall, Ben Gomersall, Nash Morris, Campbell Logan
Anderson Motorsport
Zak Best, Ryan Tomsett
Blanchard Racing Team
Bailey Sweeny, Lochie Dalton
Brad Jones Racing
Matt Hillyer, Brad Vaughan
Matt Stone Racing
Ayrton Hodson, Tommy Smith
Alice Buckley Motorsport
Alice Buckley
Eggleston Motorsport
TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA
Matt Chahda Motorsport
TBA, TBA
Masterton Motorsport
TBA
