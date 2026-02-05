The size of the field for the new season had been under question following the withdrawal of squads including Triple Eight, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Kelly Racing.

However, a field of 20 – should they all make the grid – would fall just three short of that received for the 2025 finale in Adelaide.

Additions include series returnees Matt Stone Racing and satellite operation Alice Buckley Motorsport, fielding Triple Eight-built Commodores.

Also revealed this week, the Blanchard Racing Team has expanded to two cars through the lease of a Tickford-built Mustang last seen with AIM Motorsport.

In addition to already announced entries, Supercars has confirmed Eggleston Motorsport (four), Matt Chahda Motorsport (two) and Masterton Motorsport (one) have all lodged entries.

Advertisements

Eggleston fielded five cars last year, while Chandas sat out the season and the Masterton Mustang was only seen at Bathurst.

Missing from the 2026 Sydney entries is Image Racing, which had been a mainstay of the series and in recent years fielded Erebus Academy drivers.

2026 Super2 Series field

Tickford Autosport

Reuben Goodall, Ben Gomersall, Nash Morris, Campbell Logan

Anderson Motorsport

Zak Best, Ryan Tomsett

Blanchard Racing Team

Bailey Sweeny, Lochie Dalton

Brad Jones Racing

Matt Hillyer, Brad Vaughan

Matt Stone Racing

Ayrton Hodson, Tommy Smith

Alice Buckley Motorsport

Alice Buckley

Eggleston Motorsport

TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA

Matt Chahda Motorsport

TBA, TBA

Masterton Motorsport

TBA