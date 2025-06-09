In the wake of BRT’s maiden Supercars podium at the Perth Super440, Blanchard confirmed to Speedcafe his plans to tackle the Trans Am round that supports the Darwin Triple Crown.

A Trans Am Mustang is currently being prepared at BRT’s Melbourne workshop, while Blanchard is today turning laps at Wanneroo in Jason Pryde’s Camaro to get a feel for the machines.

“I’m going to make a little bit of a quiet comeback in Darwin in the Trans Am Series,” Blanchard told Speedcafe.

“A car’s become available, a guy we know owns the car and has kindly let us use it for the weekend in Darwin.

“I still personally miss racing. I don’t want to detract from the main series and running BRT, but it’s an opportunity to have a drive at an event I really enjoy.

“It’s a great track and event, I’m already there, so will have a bit of a go. I’m jumping in the deep end.”

A strong Trans Am field for the Supercars support event in Darwin will include all three of BRT’s former full-time drivers.

Reigning series winner Todd Hazelwood is a regular, while Tim Slade and Love – who was let go by BRT after the opening Supercars round this year – are also joining the action.

While being run by separate teams, the Blanchard and Love cars are set to be pitted near one another in the Darwin paddock, adding to a potentially interesting dynamic.

“I think it’s the BRT alumni race with Sladey, Hazelwood and Lovey racing there,” said Blanchard.

“It’s good. It’ll add a bit of fun to it. I’m looking forward to catching up with them all and racing them.”

Blanchard said his car will be run by “some experienced guys who used to work at BRT” but stressed the Supercars team won’t be impacted.

“We’re running it separate to the race team, I don’t want to distract what they’re doing, they’ve got enough on their plate,” he said.

“I have gotten them to do a few little odd jobs on the side but I’m trying not to make it a full-blown BRT thing as much as possible.”

Blanchard was encouraged to try Trans Am by friend and series regular Elliot Barbour and, while a one-off at this stage, it could become a full season next year.

“I want to do some more racing. It’s a bit of a toe in the water exercise to see how it goes,” he said.

“If I enjoy it and there’s the opportunity to do a full series next year, I’ll consider it, but at the moment it’s just a bit of fun with some mates and getting out there again.”

A former Australian Formula Ford Champion and Super2 Series race winner, Blanchard contested five full-time Supercars season between 2013 and 2018.

He stepped back from co-driving last year to focus on management roles with BRT and the CoolDrive business but has remained a semi-regular steerer at ride and test days.

Blanchard dismissed any suggestion he considered returning to co-driving duties this year, following recent confirmation of Zak Best and Jack Perkins.

“I’d like to [co-drive], but I think it’s not in the best interests of the team,” he said.

“If I was racing full-time and able to dedicate the time, I need to do it properly then I would, but right now I’ve got too many other things going on to do it properly.”