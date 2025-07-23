Leitch, 29, has confirmed he will not contest the GTWCA round at Sandown this weekend after Miles was killed in an accident while cycling in Sydney on July 6.

The Melbourne Performance Centre Audi they were sharing in the series will appear at Sandown to form part of a tribute to the late Kiwi.

“I’m saddened to not be continuing our amazing journey together,” said Leitch. “We explored options to continue racing but none of them felt appropriate without Tim.”

Leitch races in various GT competitions around the world and missed Miles’ funeral last Friday due to a clashing commitment in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Series.

The tough decision was taken following consolation with Miles’ best mate, Andy McElrea.

“Tim and I met a decade ago but only got the chance to race together at the beginning of 2024,” continued Leitch of his connection to Miles.

“When an unexpected change of plans put my career in Germany on ice, Tim was the one to offer me an opportunity I couldn’t refuse.

“My partner and I moved to Sydney where Tim and his family welcomed us with open arms.

“We enjoyed success straight away, winning just our second race together at Phillip Island and stood on the podium several more times in the year-and-a-half since.

“If not for Tim, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“It is a shame that I will not be continuing in GT World Challenge Australia for now, but hopefully you’ll have not seen the last divebomb from me.”

Leitch revealed that Miles was a driving force behind his appearance aboard Matt Stone Racing’s wildcard Camaro during pre-season Supercars testing in Sydney in February.

While Aaron Seton has ultimately ended up with that seat, Leitch is determined to one day make the Great Race grid in Miles’ honour.

“Tim saw potential in me and was the key that opened the door to a Supercars test with Matt Stone Racing,” he said.

“I think it speaks to Tim’s pulling power that it took very little convincing for teams to take some interest in me.

“Unfortunately, a deal has not come together yet to race at The Bend 500 and the Bathurst 1000 this year, but I’ve still got a close eye on Supercars and am keen to make Tim’s vision of me being on the Great Race grid at Mount Panorama a reality one day.

“Tim played a massive part in motorsport and business, and I was fortunate enough to be one of so many he made a lasting impression on.”