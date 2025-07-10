It emerged at the most recent round in Darwin that a cap on the top of the GM engine provides a minor insulating effect for the manifold.

Ford was informed of that finding on the Friday at Hidden Valley, resulting in Tickford spearheading a temporary fix for the Ford engine involving insulation material.

Tickford has subsequently produced a prototype of what it hopes will be a permanent and neater solution that will be run on Waters’ car this weekend.

Members of the team, Ford’s current engine supplier Motorsport Powertrains and Supercars were observed gathering around the car’s engine bay at the circuit on Thursday.

Supercars’ head of motorsport Tim Edwards said the category will evaluate data from the Waters car at the Reid Park circuit.

“We gave them approval in Darwin to find some sort of a solution to achieve a similar outcome to what the Camaro has got on it,” Edwards explained to Speedcafe.

Click here for a chance to win a Tundra and New Age Caravan valued at $285,000 with the NTI MND Research Raffle. Drawn 13th July

“They did an interim fix at Darwin and then Tickford suggested they could come up with a nicer version closer to the version that is on the Camaro.

“They’ve done a prototype to evaluate this weekend.”

The ‘skull cap’ saga is the latest frontier in the engine parity debate that has been ongoing since the debut of the Gen3 cars in 2023.