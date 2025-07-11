Brodie Kostecki stormed to victory in Friday’s opener in Townsville, marking the first win for DJR since the 2023 edition of the same event, and just the second for DJR in the Gen3 era.

It was also the first win for the new-look DJR, which came into this year with a new driver in Kostecki, two new engineers in George Commins and Tom Moore, and a host of other new signings.

Following a patchy run of form for the squad in recent events, particularly in terms of qualifying pace, DJR elected to start the Townsville 500 week with a team bonding BBQ at its workshop.

The idea came from team signwriter Scott Ruddock, who also offered up his skills on the BBQ. And according to DJR CEO David Noble, the rare opportunity for a team bonding event was an important one to take.

“The idea predominantly came from Scotty, he said we’re thinking about doing this, and it grew from there,” Noble explained to Speedcafe.

“I think you lean back into the guys that are mature and have been around the cycle, that know the ebbs and flows. And so it was like, ‘hey, let’s do a barbecue’.

“Those things, they don’t present often enough, but we probably don’t make them present often enough.

“We got everything packed up by Friday, so Monday was a quieter day. We got a few things out of the way by lunchtime, and then we broke into teams, did some fun things, like a scavenger hunt around the place.

“I think the thing that it helps with is energy. And it’s okay to have a bit of fun. It’s okay to laugh at each other, and enjoy that banter.

“We’ve got a range of new people and we need to get to know them at different levels. Those engagement pieces where you down tools and just get a chance to mix with everyone on a different level… there was some good fun and a lot of laughter.”

Noble is now expecting Kostecki’s breakthrough win to take team morale to another level.

“A couple of guys from overseas have obviously had wins in different categories and different organisations, but to do our first one together, that’s always pretty special,” said Noble.

“To give them that nourishment or fulfilment of what that actually feels like, when you’re down the bottom of the podium, and our guy is on the top step, that’s pretty cool.”