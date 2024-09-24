Supercars and the Queensland Government have announced a three-year extension for both street races.

The Townsville event was first run in 2009, while the Gold Coast race’s lineage stretches back to 1991 when the Surfers Paradise circuit was established for IndyCar.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard hailed the new deal with the Queensland Government.

“I want to extend my thanks to Premier Steven Miles, Minister Michael Healy, and the Gold Coast and Townsville City Councils for their unwavering support of two of Queensland’s largest sporting events,” Howard said.

“These events not only bring significant tourism and economic benefits but also create local jobs and showcase Queensland to a vast television audience, both in Australia and abroad. They’ve been incredibly successful by all measures.

“Our teams, drivers, and fans love these events, and we’re excited to have them locked in as core parts of our calendar for the years ahead.

“We’re eagerly looking forward to the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 in just over a month.”

Queensland Premier Steven Miles added: “This is a huge win for motorsports fans and a huge win for the visitor economy.

“These events will deliver more than 280,000 visitor nights and inject approximately $100 million into Queensland’s economy for each year of this extended deal.

“These Supercars events are some of the biggest events on the Queensland calendar bringing visitors to the host destinations from far and wide and we are committed to keeping Queensland on the grid with world-class events that benefit our communities and drive significant economic returns.”

A full 2025 Supercars calendar is expected to be revealed ahead of next month’s Bathurst 1000, with Townsville and the Gold Coast to retain their respective July and October slots.

Supercars is set to hold three rounds in Queensland next year, with Queensland Raceway returning to the calendar for the first time since 2019.