In the latest BJR team video, Jones shows off the current state of a new chassis that will be built-up into a Supra.

The Albury-based squad is building the chassis centre section – which is common across all Gen3 cars – on its inhouse jig.

It marks a return to full inhouse construction for BJR having used Pace Innovations-built centres for its Chevrolet Camaros to date.

“There’s about a month to go on this project until we’re finished it,” enthused Jones of the chassis.

“It’s a very exciting process for us and we’re going to take you on the journey as we build this car.

“It’s a standard chassis so it could be a Mustang, it could be a Camaro, but it’s really going to be our first Toyota Supra.”

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

BJR will join Toyota homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United in fielding Supras next season.

WAU has its first Supra under construction in Melbourne while an international engine program is taking place ahead of a planned first test late next month.

It’s unclear when BJR will have its first car on track.

Jones has expressed plans to run a combination of new builds and converted Camaros in its four-car Supra squad next year.