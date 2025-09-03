WAU co-driver Fabian Coulthard, Brad Jones Racing’s Macauley Jones and project architect Neil Crompton are also understood to be part of the driving roster.

Luff has been entrusted with the bulk of the early test duties amid a pledge to Ford to keep regular drivers Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood at arms-length.

The 49-year-old has been part of the Walkinshaw stable for over a decade and acts as a coach for the team’s academy program.

He was loaned to Team 18 for the last two enduro campaigns but is set to miss out on a Bathurst 1000 start this year.

Luff has recent experience in both the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang Gen3 machines, courtesy of his Team 18 drives and ride day duties this year with WAU.

Macauley Jones’ presence at the test is meanwhile part of efforts to integrate Brad Jones Racing into the program.

There is currently no set date for BJR’s first Supra to hit the track, although the team hopes to have a Supra complete by the end of the year.

Jones was also on hand at a pre-launch presentation of the Supra at Toyota’s Altona facility in which Crompton completed a ceremonial first drive.

Speaking partway through the first day of the two-day Winton test, WAU team principal Carl Faux expressed delight at early progress.

“Performance of the car’s been very good so far. We haven’t missed a beat all day. Happy with that,” he said.

“Obviously we’re not doing any performance testing. We’re not doing any chassis tuning or aerodynamic work.

“This is a test that is purely about engine.”

When Mostert and Wood will get their first taste of the Supra is currently unclear, with Ryan Walkinshaw noting on Monday there will be “more announcements around that in the future.”

The Supra will make its first public track appearance at the Bathurst 1000 in October.