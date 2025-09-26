The milestone moment occurred in Melbourne on Thursday as Supercars prepares an example of each model for dispatch to the United States for wind tunnel testing.

Homologation teams Walkinshaw Andretti United, Triple Eight and Team 18 have each provided a car built to specific requirements for use in the Windshear facility.

Supercars is expected to finalise the precious cargo today before it is sea freighted to the US for the post-season parity runs.

The category has used Kelly Racing’s workshop as a temporary base to undertake the necessary work on the three cars.

WAU and Triple Eight – which is defecting from GM to Ford – have built new cars for the testing while Team 18 refreshed its spare, which will also be used as its wildcard in 2026.

The Toyota is the second Supra completed by WAU, allowing its first example to continue a track testing program in Australia.

WAU followed its maiden two-day Winton test across September 2-3 with another hit-out at the Victorian venue on Wednesday.

The car was again shared by Warren Luff, Fabian Coulthard and Macauley Jones, who combined to put more crucial mileage on the 5.2-litre 2UR-GSE V8 engine.

Confirmed upcoming public track appearances include demonstration laps at the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500 next month.

Toyota will make its long-awaited entry into the Supercars Championship next season with two Supras to be fielded by WAU and four by Brad Jones Racing.

Five Toyota drivers are now locked in, with Ryan Wood and Chaz Mostert at WAU and Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones and Cam Hill at BJR.

BJR is yet to confirm whether Jaxon Evans will continue in its fourth car run for SCT Motorsport.