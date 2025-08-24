The series has been pushing for closer ties to Supercars off the back of what will be three points-paying appearances at Supercars events this season – Darwin, The Bend and Adelaide.

There was also a non-championship appearance in Perth as a replacement for the struggling TCR Australia Series.

Speedcafe understands Trans Am is set to get its wish with a 2026 calendar that will feature as many as six of seven rounds as a Supercars support category.

Returns to Darwin, Perth, The Bend and Adelaide are likely, however which other Supercars events will fill out the schedule is not yet clear.

The one non-Supercars round is believed to be the Bathurst 6 Hour, which was run as a joint Trans Am/TA2 Muscle Car Series round this year.

Trans Am was forced into a re-think of its calendar in 2025 after Motorsport Australia handed the SpeedSeries over the SRO Motorsports Australia.

That led to Trans Am splitting its schedule across Supercars, SpeedSeries, the Bathurst 6 Hour and standalone events at Symmons Plains and Mallala.

As for the future of the second-tier TA2 Muscle Car Series beyond this year, that’s currently up in the air with category management in talks with both AASA and Motorsport Australia about 2026.

TA2 is currently sanctioned by AASA and headlines the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

A decision on which governing body will sanction the series will determine the make-up of the calendar.