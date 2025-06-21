The series was purchased from the Rogers-run Australian Racing Group earlier this year by a trio of competitors, bringing it under one roof with the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Previously run by ARG on the SpeedSeries bill, Trans Am is this year supporting Supercars at its three independently promoted events: Hidden Valley, The Bend and Adelaide.

There was also a last-minute appearance for TA2 at the recent Perth Supercars round, where a 13-car grid was hastily assembled to fill a slot in the schedule left by the hapless TCR Australia.

With SpeedSeries now under the control of the SRO, Trans Am’s 2025 calendar is split between the three Supercars events and ARG-promoted meetings at Symmons Plains, Bathurst, Winton and Mallala.

Trans Am could move into a full-time Supercars support role next year, pending upcoming discussions between the parties.

“We hope that what we did in Perth and bringing a strong grid to Darwin will show we can be a valuable asset to them moving forward,” category manager Matt MacKelden told Speedcafe.

“We haven’t had the discussions yet but we’re certainly keen to see what’s available with Supercars and what they’re willing to do.”

MacKelden affirmed that Trans Am and TA2 – which feature the same machinery – will continue as separate series next year, noting “we’re very much positioning it like Super2 and main game”.

TA2 is aimed at rookies and gentleman racers, while Trans Am allows drivers to test their skills against proven talents such as Todd Hazelwood and James Moffat.

The two-tier system, though, is not to be interpreted as a desire to compete against Supercars.

“We have no interest in being Supercars or replacing Super2,” he said.

“We are simply there to complement it and fill a gap for someone who comes out of the lower ranks and doesn’t have the budget or the skillset yet for something like Super2.”

TA2 currently runs as part of the AASA-sanctioned Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, while the Trans Am class races only at Motorsport Australia events.

Work is currently taking place to produce a TA2 specification document for MA, indicating that series could switch governing bodies next year.

Which events that would include is somewhat unclear with SpeedSeries taking a GT-focused route, the future of ARG events uncertain and MA’s new Trophy Series off to a shaky start.

“We have a one-year agreement with AASA and like every business we will assess that at the end of the year,” said MacKelden.

“We obviously have a longer agreement with MA for Trans Am, but we have a one-year agreement with AASA, and we will be assessing our options.”