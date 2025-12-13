The Mustang GT3 is set to race on Australian soil for the first time with a factory-backed Bathurst tilt run by German outfit Haupt Racing Team (HRT).

HRT switched from Mercedes to Ford for the 2025 season, campaigning Mustangs in GT World Challenge, DTM, ADAC Masters and the Nürburgring 24 Hour.

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup told Speedcafe his team will have a limited involvement in the Bathurst 12 Hour program.

“We may have a very, very small involvement but it’d be disrespectful to HRT to call it a partnership or an alliance,” he said.

“It’s very much HRT and we may come along on the day and offer some assistance.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on Sunday February 15, just three days before the Supercars pre-season test in Sydney that leads into the season-opener.

Whincup said the timing as it switches its Supercars program from GM to Ford has prevented a full 12 Hour assault.

“Ford Performance asked us to run one if not two Mustang GTs at that event, but I’m just paranoid that we’re going to spread ourselves too thin,” Whincup revealed.

“The work we’ve got to do between now and Round 1, changing the cars over, wind tunnel testing, which is HT responsibility, and create a new engine shop…

“While that comes off the tongue within five seconds, it’s a huge, huge job. The 12 Hour right in the middle of that just doesn’t make sense for 2026.

“But I’ve got the feeling it will make sense in 2027.”

Triple Eight has a long history with the 12 Hour, winning in collaboration with Ferrari team Maranello Motorsport in 2014 and ’17 before embarking on a partnership with Mercedes.

The team has now relinquished its role as the customer racing agent for Mercedes-AMG in Australia and New Zealand.

As for whether Triple Eight will seek a similar role with Ford with future GT3 or GT4 supply deals, Whincup said: “At the moment the Miedeckes are running the GT4 side of things.

“We’ve got enough going on with our Supercars program, so our focus is not GT racing next year.

“It may be in the future but at the moment the GT alliance is with the Miedecke group and they seem to be doing a good job.”