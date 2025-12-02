In 2021, Triple Eight was appointed the Mercedes-AMG customer racing agent for Australia and New Zealand, supplying parts and technical support to the region.

Wollongong-based GT World Challenge Australia team Tigani Motorsport will take over the Mercedes-AMG after-sales program role.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal Jamie Whincup said the Supercars team’s impending switch from Chevrolet to Ford played a part amid a desire to be fully committed to the Blue Oval.

“We’ve been the AMG customer racing representative in Australia and New Zealand for the last three or four years,” said Whincup.

“With our new partnership with Ford Performance, we decided that we’d like to fully align with an OEM rather than have an OEM aligned to GT racing and [another OEM for] Supercars.

“We went to market, and Nathan Tigani showed great interest in taking over the business.

“He was our first preference because he runs the cars, understand them well, and runs a very good operation himself.

“We’re in full progress to make a transaction at the start of next year, early 2026, to see Tigani take over the AMG Customer Racing business.”

Mercedes-AMG customers were informed of the impending switch from Triple Eight to Tigani in recent days.

“Mercedes-AMG has a clear and long-term commitment to GT racing. The expansion of Affalterbach Racing GmbH, a wholly owned Mercedes-AMG subsidiary, as the central service provider for all motorsport activities is in full swing,” a letter to customer racing teams read.

“In this context, we are pleased to inform you today that we will continue our spare parts and technical support system in Australia and New Zealand. The Aftersale Program will be transferred to Tigani Motorsport in November 2025.

“We would like to sincerely thank Triple Eight for the many years of successful cooperation and look forward to entering the next phase of the successful Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Program together with you.”