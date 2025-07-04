The team has launched a competition for fans to submit their own livery designs, which the cars of Broc Feeney and Will Brown will then race with at the Gold Coast 500.

Fans can download a template from the Red Bull website and tackle their designs by hand or digitally before submitting them online by August 31.

The designated design area consists of the bonnet and roof only, while fans must also work around the existing Red Bull and Ampol logos.

A brief note attached for budding designers reads: “Submission should be cohesive and complement overall design of car.”

In addition to having their livery on track, the winner will receive a Red Bull hospitality experience at the event and a $5,000 Ampol gift card.

The top 20 entries will all score a Red Bull Ampol Racing prize pack.

The competition is part of a collaboration between the two sponsors that also includes Red Bull cans featuring the Triple Eight car and drivers selling at Ampol outlets.