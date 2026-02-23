Perkins has revealed plans to compete in the series with backing from Shaw & Partners and Triple Eight, with the car supporting the famed #888.

The Mustang will be run by HMO Customer Racing – the squad that won three TCR Australia titles fielding Hyundais.

Perkins spent Monday at Sydney Motorsport Park driving the Objective Racing-backed Mustang Supercar during a multi-team ride day.

He’ll be behind the wheel of the Mustang Cup machine this evening, taking part in the new one-make category’s pre-season launch and test event.

“I’m really excited to be racing in the inaugural Ford Mustang Cup Australia with Shaw and Partners Financial Services,” said Perkins.

“I really have to thank Earl Evans for giving me his brand new Mustang Dark Horse R to let rip this year.

“We have put together a really good program and it’s taken a lot of work and investment in quick time to piece it all together so I’m very grateful for this opportunity.

“A big thanks to all of our sponsors for helping get us on track, Shaw and Partners Financial Services, Southern Cross Truck Rentals, Castrol, TLC Auto Centre, Xpress Fleet and ARB Penrith.”

Perkins, a Supercars race winner and Bathurst 1000 podium finisher, is the first star attraction confirmed for Mustang Cup Australia.

“The Mustang Cup Series looks to be a great championship, well supported by Ford and the cars look pretty awesome so I’m really keen to get behind the wheel,” he said.

“Our Shaw and Partners Financial Services #888 Mustang looks amazing. Thanks to Peter Hughes’ handy design work, and thanks to the team from HMO Customer Racing for getting us on track.

“We are looking forward to a really strong year, the aim is to be fighting for race wins and the championship glory so it will be head down from this first shake down tonight, learn the car, work with the team and get on with the program.”

Mustang Cup Australia will open its season as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island on March 27-29.