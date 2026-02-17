Perkins joins the squad as its first endurance co-driver in the team’s new relationship with Triple Eight after months of speculation linking the parties.

The opportunity means that the second-generation driver will achieve 21 Bathurst 1000 starts, ensuring Walls can tap into valuable experience in his maiden Supercars endurance campaign.

“I’m very excited for Jack Perkins to be joining Objective Racing for this year’s endurance season,” said Walls.

“It’s awesome to have someone like Jack join the team, he’s reliable, fast when he needs to be, and always does a great job.

“He has a huge amount of experience with this style of racing, I’m looking forward to the valuable guidance he’ll provide at these two events and throughout the year.”

Perkins noted the importance of being able to share his level of experience with a rookie driver.

“It’s great to be working with Jackson, who’s been very competitive in Porsche Carrera Cup and Super2. I’m keen to support him as a co-driver and as a voice in the garage for his first year,” said Perkins.

“The last two rookies I’ve co-driven with were Will Brown and Scott McLaughlin, who’ve gone on to be incredibly successful in their careers and there’s a similar feel with Jackson and Objective Racing this year.

“I’m very thankful to Jackson, Andrew [Jones], Jamie Whincup and Earl Evans for giving me this opportunity and can’t wait to drive with Objective Racing.”

Walls, and his father Tony, have had a long association with #11 on their race cars, a number that holds high significance with the Perkins name too.

Jack’s father Larry Perkins used #11 in more than 300 Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars races, and for three victories each in the Bathurst 1000 and Sandown 500.

“To be in car #11 at Bathurst will be very special for me personally and indeed my family. Dad won three Bathurst’s with car #11 in the nineties and that number is synonymous with the Perkins name,” Perkins said.

Jack Perkins himself used #11 in three full-time Supercars seasons from 2007 to 2009.

The last time Perkins used the number was during the Sandown Super2 round in 2023, on a retro livery that included #11 on the doors, although the Commodore was officially entered as #70.

Perkins will hit the track with Objective Racing at The Bend 500 from September 11-13, and the Bathurst 1000 from October 8-11.