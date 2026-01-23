The powerhouse Supercars squad will host an event called ‘Ignition On’ in the Victorian town on February 7 where the covers will come off its 2026 Red Bull Ampol Racing livery.

The event, open to the public, will feature sponsor activations, live demonstrations and appearances from all four RBAR drivers – Broc Feeney, Will Brown, Scott Pye and new enduro singing Nick Percat.

Triple Eight takes over Ford’s Supercars homologation duties this year as part of a sensational switch from General Motors, announced last January.

The significance of Geelong as the 2026 launch venue is that Ford’s Australian operations were officially founded in the town just over 100 years ago.

Ford also has a deep sporting connection to the town with its backing of the Geelong Football Club thought to the longest continuous running sports sponsorship in the world.

Ignition On will take place on the Geelong foreshore, with the event itself starting at 9:30am and the pre-show for the livery unveil starting at 11am on Hearne Parade.