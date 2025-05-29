An investment totalling $9 million is unequivocal proof of the group’s determination to keep Triple Eight at the forefront of Supercars racing following the exit of founder Roland Dane.

Triple Eight is now co-owned by Tony Quinn (40 percent), Jamie Whincup (30 percent), Earl Evans and Steve Blackmore, who combined to buy out Jess Dane’s 30 percent share last year.

Roland Dane had remained chairman of Triple Eight until the end of 2024, stepping back amid the finalisation of the team’s new deal with Ford that has shaken up the sport.

Triple Eight recently agreed to buy the team’s Banyo, Brisbane, race shop from Dane at a cost of $6.75 million.

That move was made as part of a commitment to upgrade the facility, which will include installing an engine shop that will service all the Ford Supercars teams.

“It’s close to a $9 million investment when you include all the refurb, the engine program and the building,” Evans told Speedcafe.

“Between the four owners of the business, Tony, myself, Steve and Jamie, we all contributed and put in the money.

“It’s a bloody big investment that probably hasn’t been seen in Supercars, I wouldn’t have thought. It’s big ticket.”

Evans noted Dane was “great to deal with” during the sale process, indicating tensions surrounding the team founder’s involvement in GM’s Supercars efforts have been put to bed.

Triple Eight has operated out of the Depot Street, Banyo, workshop since midway through 2008, when it moved from John Briggs’ facility in Bowen Hills into a then brand new home.

“It’s a bit tired and we’re going to bring it back to absolutely cutting edge,” Evans explained.

“We’re redoing all the facilities, the engineering part of the factory, the kitchen area, everything.

“We’re spending about $1 million on that and about $1 million on the engine program, making sure it has all new equipment and is built right.”

The eye-watering numbers are small change relative to what Evans deals with day-to-day as the leader of Shaw and Partners Financial Services.

He already has his eyes on upgrading Triple Eight’s manufacturing facility, which is located just down the street from the main race shop.

“We’ll get to that next, that’s the plan, as soon as we get through what we’ve got on our plate,” he said.

“It’s really to bulletproof the business for the next four to five years.

“These things constantly need investment. If you’re not investing in your business on a regular basis, you’re going backwards.

“We’ve got a strong DNA of looking for perfection and winning.

“That’s what everyone is striving to do but Triple Eight Race Engineering has a history of it and we’ve maintained that in the last few years.

“We’ve got to keep investing to make sure that continues.”

Triple Eight’s deal with Ford is expected to involve other racing programs, such as GT3, while the company is also expanding into other fields, including automotive.