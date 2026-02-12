The championship confirmed this morning that Chad Neylon, Matt Naulty and Richard Craill will share the lead play-by-play role through the season.

Supercars will assign each to selected events in a bid to add variety to what category management had deemed a stale formula.

While there had been approaches to NRL commentary talent, the final line-up consists of three callers who have done the hard yards in support categories and are ready for the next step.

It’s the positive side of a shake-up story that has so far focused on the forced exit of the legendary Neil Crompton, who has declined the offer of a reduced role in the broadcasts.

Neylon has long appeared Crompton’s heir apparent, previously working for the Hall of Famer’s AirTime Media firm while in support and pit reporter duties for Supercars.

A Perth native with a background in drag racing and speedway commentary and presenting, Neylon declared today is “a day for the hard workers and self believers”.

“[Peter] Brock used to say, ‘follow your dreams’ and that’s exactly what l’ve done,” Neylon wrote on social media alongside a childhood image of meeting the legend.

“Today is the culmination of 20 years of hard work and self belief. [It’s] made even better that I get to share it with close mates, who’ve been on the same journey as me.”

Neylon first met Naulty when the pair commentated a drag racing event in Sydney in 2006.

Naulty, who is based in Murray Bridge, South Australia, but spent a period living in Perth, like Neylon holds a passion for speedway and will bring big energy to the Supercars telecasts.

“Never in my wildest dreams when I set out on this journey back in 2002 [did I think] that I would stand and work amongst legends of the sport and super talented people,” Naulty said.

“I am beyond excited to get the opportunity to commentate some rounds of the Supercars Championship across the season with this great crew. Can’t wait to get started.”

Craill, from South Australia’s Barossa Valley, is also a long-time friend of his now Supercars co-commentators, and a familiar face to Australian motorsport fans.

The enthusiastic and articulate Craill has essentially been the voice of national motorsport for many years through roles with what is now known as the SpeedSeries and the Porsche Carrera Cup.

Craill is arguably best known for his work on the Bathurst 12 Hour and, in recent years, also picked up a dream gig commentating the Australian F1 GP for Network 10.

“When I was a kid, my racing heroes were Peter Brock and Larry Perkins,” Craill noted following this morning Supercars’ announcement.

“But they were also voices like Mike Raymond, Wilko (Garry Wilkinson), Mark Oastler, Crompo, Murray Walker and all the others I listened to while growing up.

“The broadcasters – and the broadcasts themselves – were as big a part of my motorsport fandom as the drivers.

“I always wanted to commentate and frankly don’t and can’t do much else, so it’s pretty special to get a shot at calling some of the Supercars main game this year with this ripper group.

“Very thankful to everyone who’s been on the journey and those who continue to be so supportive of what I’m lucky enough to do.

“Also, to be able to share the play-by-play role with two of my great mates, who happen to also be two of the best broadcasters around, is also pretty special.

“It’s business as usual with Porsche, the AGP for 10 and SpeedSeries of course, but really proud to have got this shot in the big box and will have a red hot crack.”

The selected play-by-play caller will share the commentary box at each event with Garth Tander, who takes over the position previously held by Mark Skaife.

Either James Courtney or Mark Winterbottom will be added as a third voice in the box at selected events.