Tickets for this year’s Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize are on sale until 4.30pm AEST today (Monday).

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sport’s biggest stakeholders to create the fifth annual Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Prize experience where the winner and their guest will be treated as super VIP guests at the Great Race.

Fans can buy their $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

The winner and a guest will be treated to a ‘Willy Wonka-style’ experience at the Bathurst 1000 with one of the highlights waving the green flag to start the race.

First prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory Lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the race director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek merchandise pack.

On top of all that, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter and an after hours VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and $250 to spend in the gift shop.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two course car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be drawn this afternoon at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

2025 Bathurst 1000 Prize

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Winner waves the starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club tickets (Friday to Sunday)

Meet the race winners in Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP Tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and the podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Museum at Mt Panorama

$250 to spend in the National Motor Museum gift shop

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento of the whole experience

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second prize

2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand with 2 x Corporate Paddock Club tickets; 2 x course car rides; 2 x grid walks; Pirtek Racing Merchandise pack

Third prize

2 x general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand; Pirtek Racing Merchandise pack