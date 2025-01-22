The post-race show will take place on a temporary stage on pit straight, with concertgoers able to access the circuit itself for the show – a first for Supercars.

The line-up for the concert features two popular Sydney acts, electronic artist Timmy Trumpet and house music duo Sunset Bros.

The show will kick off immediately after the Saturday race at the Sydney 500.

“The Sydney 500 already promises an incredible start to the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship, and we’re thrilled to complement the high-octane racing with a sensational music line-up featuring two of Sydney’s most celebrated artists,” Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.

“Our teams, in conjunction with Destination NSW, have been working tirelessly to make the Sydney 500 a true spectacle. With Supercars racing under the lights and Timmy Trumpet and Sunset Bros taking the stage on Pit Straight, Saturday night promises to be just that.

“This is a chance for fans to enjoy a truly unique combination of motorsport and live music at Sydney Motorsport Park, and we cannot wait.”

The Sydney 500 will take place on February 21-23.