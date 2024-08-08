Cattach was famed for his stints at Shell, Supercars, and Dick Johnson Racing.

Between Australia and the United Kingdom, the businessman worked with Shell for the best part of two decades where he looked after the company's South American interests.

When Cattach moved back home indefinitely, Shell Australia approached Cattach to work on its behalf with Dick Johnson Racing. That began a life-long relationship between he and Johnson.

Cattach was part of the group that founded TEGA (Touring Car Entrant Group of Australia) that stepped up the professionalism of Supercars.

His influence is felt to this day thanks to the franchise system Supercars adopted. Cattach was on the board from day one.

His business nous was an asset to Supercars and eventually he was shoulder-tapped in 2000 by AVESCO (the Australian Vee Eight Supercar Company) to be its CEO.

Supercars enjoyed a massive uptick in interest with Cattach at the helm alongside chairman Tony Cochrane.

Cattach returned to help the cash-strapped Dick Johnson Racing in the early 2010s to help the team financially stabilise itself.

Cattach walked away from the sport thereafter and renewed his interests another business exploits.