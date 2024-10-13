Many have been trying unsuccessfully to solve vibration issues since practice began on Thursday.

Ford teams Walkinshaw Andretti United and Grove Racing are understood to be among those hit, swapping a number of driveline components in an attempt to isolate the cause.

Both teams have run in practice with the new and old specification Ford engines, while Dick Johnson Racing has run coast-down tests that have cleared the engine as the cause.

It hasn’t just been Ford teams reporting issues either, with Erebus Motorsport’s pole man Brodie Kostecki declaring he had double-vision in the Shootout due to a tyre vibration.

Triple Eight has also chased a vibration on its Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup entry, which team manager Mark Dutton confirmed to Speedcafe pre-race has not been resolved.

Six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Skaife suggested this morning that consequences from cars carrying vibrations could big a big factor in the race.

“I think the two big stories of the race today will be how fast the race is based on almost no tyre degradation, so it’s effectively a sprint race,” he said.

“And I think the vibrations will be a big part of it too.”

The Gen3 cars are known to vibrate more than their predecessors, which is an issue that Tickford team manager Matt Roberts says the category is working on.

“It’s been intermittent I’d say for us,” Roberts told Speedcafe of the issue.

“Whether they’re worse or not is hard to say, but everyone is working pretty hard in the background to iron those out.”