Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood will carry gold Mobil 1 logos and a gold pegasus on the bonnet.

It marks the first time since 1999 that the icon has featured on a Walkinshaw car.

Gold stripes replace the customary white accents in what is a celebration of 50 years for Mobil 1.

Mobil 1 has been synonymous with Walkinshaw Andretti United through its various guises.

The oil brand was intrinsically linked to Peter Brock in the late 1990s and even after his departure Mobil 1 has stayed onboard with the team.

“It's a privilege to run the special Mobil 1 50 years livery this weekend, the gold looks fantastic, and under lights it's going to look even better,” said WAU CEO Bruce Stewart.

“It's also awesome to have Pegasus on the bonnet of both cars as well, we haven't seen it since 1999 on our cars, I think it's going to be extremely nostalgic for a lot of fans.

“The Mobil 1 logo is iconic with this team, and iconic worldwide, so it's fantastic to be able to join in the celebrations this weekend, fittingly, where the team and Mobil 1 first raced together at Sydney Motorsport Park in 1994.

“Our 31-year history with Mobil 1 has been an outstanding success, both on and off track, and is the definition of the word partnership, so we can't thank everyone involved enough, and we are equally excited about what's to come.”

Supercars resumes at the Sydney SuperNight with a 90-minute practice on Friday from 5pm AEST.

Supercars will have qualifying at 2:50pm AEST on Saturday followed by a top 10 shootout at 4:55pm then the solitary night race beginning at 7:35pm AEST.

Sunday's format is mirrored with qualifying at 12:05pm AEST, the top 10 shootout at 1:40pm, and the race at 4:05pm. Both races are scheduled to run for 51 laps.