Broc Feeney won at the season-ending Adelaide 500 in 2022 for Triple Eight Race Engineering and Matt Payne did the same a year later with Grove Racing.

Wood is the latest star out of the Super2 Series to shine in the main game. In his 14 races to date, the 20-year-old has twice finished fourth.

On Friday, he topped the 90-minute practice session ahead of seasoned campaigners Nick Percat and Wood's own teammate Chaz Mostert..

Faux was instrumental in bringing Wood onboard and slotting the young Kiwi into its Super2 set-up.

A podium has been elusive in the six rounds to date but Faux feels a breakthrough is coming.

“I think with any racing driver, speed is first and foremost,” said Faux.

“If you've got that and you've got the racing brain to go out there and take it to all the other drivers who are fast and have got racing brains, then why shouldn't he have a shot on the grid? It's been proven with what we've seen so far this year.

“Anyone that's an elite sportsman should be able to walk into that arena and do it pretty much straight up. Let's not forget, he's done a really good job, he's 18 months into driving Supercars of some form or other.

“He's yet to see the podium in the main game. We're determined to see that happen this year.”

The list of drivers to win in their first season is an illustrious one, including Wood's mentor Greg Murphy who won in his first race.

That list also includes Craig Lowndes, Scott McLaughlin, and Chaz Mostert. So can Wood do the same?

“Of course he can,” said Faux.

“We wouldn't have chosen him if we didn't think he could win. He's half a season in, we've got half a season to go – I think you've just got to watch him and see what happens.”

Supercars continues on Saturday with qualifying at 2:50pm AEST on Saturday followed by a top 10 shootout at 4:55pm then the solitary night race beginning at 7:35pm AEST.

Sunday's format is mirrored with qualifying at 12:05pm AEST, the top 10 shootout at 1:40pm, and the race at 4:05pm. Both races are scheduled to run for 51 laps.