Ryan Walkinshaw today opened a 100,000sqm facility at 820 Taylors Road, Dandenong South, that will house the group’s operations.

The facility will accommodate a workforce of over 800 people across two shifts daily, working across four manufacturing lines, as well as the firm’s engineering centre.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team will move into the mega factory next year, with a relocation from its current Clayton South workshop planned for April.

That’s timed to take place while the team’s new Toyota Supra race cars are tackling a New Zealand double-header, minimising interruption on the squad.

WAU drivers Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood joined Ryan and Martine Walkinshaw at the opening today, before heading back to Sandown for ride day duties.

The facility has been created in partnership with leading privately-owned property group, Salta, at an estimated cost of $100 million.

“Today is an incredibly proud day for the entire Walkinshaw Group, it marks a new era in our history, one that will drive us forward as we officially move into our new state-of-the-art facility – the new home of the Walkinshaw Group here at Nexus Dandenong South,” said Walkinshaw.

“Since 2018, our business has seen remarkable growth, and our capabilities have expanded significantly.

“It left us needing a bigger footprint, one that not only fit our unique requirements, but would continue our expansion into the future.

“We are extremely grateful to Salta for joining us on this journey and bringing this to life.

“Our state-of-the-art facility, especially of this scope and size, allows us to continue to be industry leaders in manufacturing and engineering, and continue to improve our efficiencies across all arms of the group.

“We truly believe in the strength of Australian manufacturing and engineering, and this should show everyone how committed we are for the long term.”