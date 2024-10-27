Grove Racing last night put in a protest against cars #6 (Cam Waters), #55 (Thomas Randle) and #17 (Will Davison) for incorrect wheel placement during pit stops.

Supercars rules state that “wheels are required to be placed between the axle centre lines of the car during a pitstop”.

The breaches resulted in a $1500 fine and 30 teams’ championship points penalty per car.

Officials have now confirmed that cars #2 (Ryan Wood), #25 (Chaz Mostert) and #11 (Anton De Pasquale) have now also received the punishment for the same infringement.

The four Ford teams involved – Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing and Dick Johnson Racing – sit second through fifth in the teams’ championship respectively.

Grove has moved ahead of DJR due to the double penalty to the Shell team.

Asked about the penalties during the TV broadcast on Sunday morning, Walkinshaw said: “There’s a little bit of politics going on, but we’ll just focus on ourselves, we’re not getting involved in that.

“It is what it is, and we’ll just focus on trying to win a race today.”

Five Ford Mustang drivers this morning made the Top 10 Shootout for today’s race, including WAU duo Ryan Wood and Chaz Mostert.