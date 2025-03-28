As was the case last year, the #96 Brad Jones Racing Camaro will swap its regular Pizza Hut backing for Wendy’s colours for the trip across the ditch.

The deal will include all four BJR drivers – Jones, Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood and Jaxon Evans – making appearances at Wendy’s in Auckland and Rotorua in the lead-up to the event.

“It’s awesome to announce that we’re partnering with Wendy’s again for the New Zealand round,” said Jones.

“They’ve had some sick liveries around the world and I’m excited to share ours when we get to Taupo.

“We’ve had a bit of momentum through the start of the year and it’ll be good to keep that going in NZ. There’s been a few positives to take from the opening two rounds and a few lessons as well.

“Hopefully we can get some good results in the Wendy’s Camaro.”

The full field of Supercars are currently en route to New Zealand via sea.

The Taupo Super440 will take place on April 10-13.