The 26-year-old Queenslander is the latest confirmation for the star-studded event at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Brown joins his Triple Eight Supercars team boss Jamie Whincup and rally ace Molly Taylor in the Australian tilt.

“I grew up watching the Race Of Champions and always thought it was such a cool event with so many great stars of the sport,” said Brown.

“To be invited to represent Australia together with Jamie and Molly for the first ever ROC event in this country is a little surreal to be honest and really caps off what has been an incredible year for me.

“Jamie has done a couple of ROC events before, so I will be picking his brain on what to expect and to get a few tips.

“I am sure he will be helpful when we are racing for Australia on the Friday night, but I am not so sure he will be that available when we are going head-to-head for the Champion of Champions trophy the following night!”

ROC president and co-founder Fredrik Johnsson hailed Brown’s entry.

“Supercars is one of the most competitive categories of motorsport in the world and to have the reigning champion as part of Race Of Champions, especially in Sydney, is fantastic,” said Johnsson.

“Will is obviously a wonderful talent and to have him as one of the drivers representing host nation Australia beside his team boss and seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup is pretty special.

“Will has proven time and again his versatility as a driver in a range of machinery and that will certainly place him in good position for an event like Race Of Champions.

“I am sure he will be a crowd favourite in a field full of ‘favourites’.”

Internationals confirmed for the event include Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastien Loeb, Travis Pastrana, Mick Schumacher, Johan Kristoffersson and Haydon Padden.

More star signings from Formula 1, Supercars, Le Mans, Nascar, World Rally and Rally X are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.com.au.