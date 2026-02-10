Limited to just 19 laps as per the regulations, Brown and the team elected to complete the majority of the running prior to midday.

Triple Eight had shaken down its #88 Broc Feeney and #11 Jackson Walls entries on Monday while Brown’s car returned from its livery launch in Geelong.

Brown’s initial reaction to the Mustang was positive, declaring the day’s running successful.

“To be honest, the first impressions have been great,” Brown told Speedcafe.

“You know, you always kind of plan a little bit for the worst and then hope for the best, and I think we’ve come out that side quite happy with it all.

”You’re always unsure how much you’re going to have to change in your setup philosophy and all that when going to a new car.

“But overall, feeling really good in the car.”

Brown had spent the Gen 3 era to date competing in Chevrolet machinery, between Erebus Motorsport and Triple Eight, making today his first drive of a Mustang.

“There’s always been a lot of talk around over the last couple of years about the engine driveability and stuff like that, but it felt normal to me,” Brown said.

“I haven’t hopped in and then thought there’s any weird throttle issue or anything like that.

“You’re never sure until you get to the first round and actually compare it against other cars.

“But right now, it feels really good, really happy with how it’s going so far.”

In two years as teammates, Brown has ended up ahead of teammate Broc Feeney in the championship both times.

However, Feeney moved the bar to new heights in 2025, winning 14 races and almost clinching the championship before a disastrous final day in Adelaide.

Brown enters 2026 with the goal of reclaiming the championship, focusing heavily on his preparedness for the season ahead.

“It’s been a big off-season for myself, preparing for this year,” he said.

“I feel like it’s the best prepared I’ve ever been for a year. [I’m] looking to try and come back stronger.”

Brown will climb aboard the Mustang again at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday February 18 for the official pre-season test, ahead of the opening round that weekend, February 20-22.