The Supercars star started his NZ TA2 cameo somewhat on the back foot, being both new to the car and circuit, and missing most of practice due to a GT3 test at Phillip Island.

Despite that he was able to qualify fourth for the opening race at Highlands.

He then converted that to third place in the eight-lap race, helped by Dylan Grant, who had been running third, having a mechanical failure.

“A lot of fun, it was a ball, it’s all an experience for me,” said Davison.

“They get squirmy, these tyres. I was warned about it and I had a big scare going into the carousel about half way through. I had smoke coming off my knuckles I had that much opposite lock going on.

“Otherwise I just built into the race and I’m just stoked to be here.

“It’s a lot of firsts for me today which is so refreshing, learning a new track and a new car after all of these years. Feeling out of my comfort zone, bloody loved it.

“I thought I saw a safety car board so I backed off in the middle of the race when Dylan had an issue, and then I realised, ‘we better get racing here’. So lucky I didn’t drop off this podium.”

Jaden Ransley crossed the line first in the eight-lap race, but was demoted to second in the final results behind Caleb Byers due to a track limits penalty.