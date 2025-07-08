Best, 23, has only had sporadic race outings since finishing runner-up in the Super2 Series for a third consecutive year in 2023.

He had been set to contest the SuperUtes round at Bathurst last year but will finally make his first start in the class as part of a 24-strong Townsville field.

The Benalla product slots into a Ford Ranger to be run by the Sieders Racing Team, which also fields Best’s sister Ellexandra.

“Will be a bit of fun going back to ‘old school’ H-pattern V8 style racing again,” he said.

“I did a handful of laps last week in Sydney which was my first time in a V8 SuperUte.

“Will be great to get some miles in before the enduros later in the year.”

Best is set to co-driver BRT’s CoolDrive Ford Mustang alongside Aaron Cameron in the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

It’ll mark a return to Supercars competition having missed out on an enduro seat in 2024.