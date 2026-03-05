Between the frantic sprint format and the wide, sweeping corners of Albert Park, Supercars has turned it on over the last few years.

In this detailed preview, Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus give their take on some of the big questions heading into the Melbourne SuperSprint.

Can Matt Stone Racing keep its Albert Park form alive and run at the front with an all-new driver line-up?

Will Blanchard Racing Team carry its shock front-running form from Sydney Motorsport Park over to Melbourne?

Is this the time that Ford will break an Albert Park drought that extends back to 2019?

And how will the Toyota Supras fare at its second Supercars outing?



Watch our preview of the Melbourne SuperSprint.