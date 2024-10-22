Price, a two-time Dakar winner on two wheels, was denied a contract renewal by KTM after this year’s event.

That accelerated plans from Price to shore up a four-wheel Dakar future, something he’s been able to do ahead of the 2025 running of the famous rally raid.

Price will join Overdrive Racing in one of the Belgian outfit’s T1+ Hiluxes, with former KTM teammate (and also two-time Dakar Bikes winner) Sam Sunderland to co-drive.

Featured Videos

“I am super excited to announce that we’ll be on the start line for the 2025 Dakar Rally,” said Price.

“Teaming up with Overdrive Racing in a T1+ car is a dream come true, and an opportunity that I am really grateful for and looking to make the most of.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Black Rock Motor Resort, BFGoodrich Tyres, ARB 4×4 Accessories, Peter Kittle Motor Company and Vietnam Motorbike Tours they’ve been pivotal in making this dream a reality.

“It’s been a huge amount of work since March putting this all together, and it feels surreal to be finally happening. I’ll be teaming up with my mate Sam Sunderland – four-time Dakar winners in one car is a cool story, and we’re looking to give it a good crack.”

Price has long been transitioning from two wheels to four, with a local Trophy Truck program that yielded three consecutive Finke Desert Race titles between 2021 and 2023.

He has also been a regular on the Baja scene, he and Paul Weel teaming up to win the Baja 400 earlier this year.

For Sunderland, the move to a four-wheel Dakar program is the realisation of a long-held shared dream for he and Price.

“I’m stoked to announce that Pricey and I are heading to Dakar in a Toyota T1+ car for 2025,” said Sunderland.

“Being able to say that out loud is pretty wild, to be honest. I remember the days at Dakar when we would sit in the camper after a long, rough day on the bike, chatting about how nice it would be to sit in a car with a seat belt and a bit of air conditioning.

“This always seemed a bit far-fetched, so it’s surreal to be able to say we’ll be on the line. Massive thanks to the team at Black Rock Motor Resort for coming to the table and getting it across the line as well as Overdrive Racing. Time to get to work for January.”

Overdrive team boss Jean-Marc Fortin said the ex-Bikes winners will make a formidable pairing.

“This is one of the most exciting driver pairings we at Overdrive Racing have announced since the team’s inception in 2006,” he said.

“To have four-time Dakar Rally Champions Toby Price and Sam Sunderland in the same car is nothing short of sensational, and is a project that we are incredibly thrilled about.

“We’re confident in Price’s skill behind the wheel, and Sam’s experience with navigation in the bikes category makes this pairing very formidable.

“This is very exciting news for the Dakar Rally, and equipped with an Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux, we believe that a great result is possible for these two drivers and collectively that’s what we will be aiming towards.”